SHAMOKIN DAM — Rain will not hamper this morning's scheduled controlled implosion of the two smokestacks at the former Sunbury Generation plant, Snyder County Emergency Management Coordinator Derick Shambach said.
"There's a chance of showers but rain won't be an issue. The wind direction" is the determining factor of whether the professionals will detonate hundreds of pounds of explosives to bring down the 300-foot-high stacks, he said. "I think we'll be good to go."
The implosion is scheduled for 9 a.m.
Motorists and pedestrian traffic will not be allowed on the Old Trail between Park Road and 11th Ave. from 8:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. Boat traffic on the Susquehanna River near the site and drone activity will also be restricted.
Borough and local police will be patrolling to ensure the safety guidelines are followed, Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen said.
There are still plenty of spots outside of the restricted area to view the implosion.
"It's an event for the community," said Bremigen.
Explosives expert Steve Pettigrew and F.R. Beinke Wrecking Inc., both of Swedesboro, N.J., are handling the implosion and removal of the debris. They brought down two similar smokestacks and a portion of the former coal-fired plant last October.