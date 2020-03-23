Pa Dept. of Health logo

The state Department of Health today reported there are 644 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 among the population of 12.8 million people in Pennsylvania. There have been 6 deaths.

A total of 7,239 people have been tested for the virus and 6,595 have been found to be negative.

The number of confirmed positive cases increased by 165 from Sunday to today.

Here is the county breakdown:

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases

County Cases Deaths
Adams 6 0
Allegheny 48 1
Beaver 3 0
Berks 14 0
Bucks 43 0
Butler 5 0
Cambria 1 0
Centre 3 0
Chester 40 0
Columbia 1 0
Cumberland 12 0
Dauphin 1 0
Delaware 54 0
Erie 3 0
Fayette 1 0
Franklin 1 0
Lackawanna 7 1
Lancaster 5 0
Lebanon 3 0
Lehigh 25 0
Luzerne 10 0
Mercer 1 0
Monroe 43 1
Montgomery 129 1
Montour 1 0
Northampton 23 2
Philadelphia 128 0
Pike 3 0
Potter 1 0
Schuylkill 3 0
Washington 7 0
Wayne 3 0
Westmoreland 6 0
York 10 0
Totals 644 6

Click here to see the numbers plotted on a Pennsylvania map.

Tags

Recommended for you