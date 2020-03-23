The state Department of Health today reported there are 644 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 among the population of 12.8 million people in Pennsylvania. There have been 6 deaths.
A total of 7,239 people have been tested for the virus and 6,595 have been found to be negative.
The number of confirmed positive cases increased by 165 from Sunday to today.
Here is the county breakdown:
Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adams
|6
|0
|Allegheny
|48
|1
|Beaver
|3
|0
|Berks
|14
|0
|Bucks
|43
|0
|Butler
|5
|0
|Cambria
|1
|0
|Centre
|3
|0
|Chester
|40
|0
|Columbia
|1
|0
|Cumberland
|12
|0
|Dauphin
|1
|0
|Delaware
|54
|0
|Erie
|3
|0
|Fayette
|1
|0
|Franklin
|1
|0
|Lackawanna
|7
|1
|Lancaster
|5
|0
|Lebanon
|3
|0
|Lehigh
|25
|0
|Luzerne
|10
|0
|Mercer
|1
|0
|Monroe
|43
|1
|Montgomery
|129
|1
|Montour
|1
|0
|Northampton
|23
|2
|Philadelphia
|128
|0
|Pike
|3
|0
|Potter
|1
|0
|Schuylkill
|3
|0
|Washington
|7
|0
|Wayne
|3
|0
|Westmoreland
|6
|0
|York
|10
|0
|Totals
|644
|6
Click here to see the numbers plotted on a Pennsylvania map.