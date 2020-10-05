The Selinsgrove Borough Council approved allocating $10,000 in Gelnett Trust funds toward the cleanup of Kidsgrove, a nonprofit playground.
Alan Zemaitis, an assistant football coach at Susquehanna University, asked the council for some funds during Monday's public board meeting.
In recent months, Zemaitis came up with a plan to put the football players to work in the community to bridge racial divides through community service.
A father of three, Zemaitis said Kidsgrove on Sassafras Street is a special place and he wants to help restore it.
"This is going to be a process that will last into the spring," Zemaitis said of the work restoring the wooden playground equipment and landscaping.
The property is owned by the borough and the park is maintained by volunteers, led by Dick Norman and his family.
Council member Erik Viker suggested that Zemaitis shouldn't have to apply for funds from the trust since the property is owned by the municipality.
After a brief discussion, the council agreed to allocate $10,000 from the trust toward the effort.
The Gelnett Trust has provided nearly $1.4 million to borough groups and organizations in the past years. It was established in 2010 after Francis "Rudy" Gelnett passed away and left $5 million to the borough to benefit Selinsgrove residents.
Zemaitis said the football players will also be working in other areas around town, including installing lights on Market Street.
"We do a good job on the field, but we want to do as good a job — if not better — in the community," he said.