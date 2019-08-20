Sue Sarfine wants to bring the same ice cream treats she serves at Heff and Beebs in Northumberland to her hometown of Selinsgrove but an ordinance hurdle is in the way.
Sarfine is among about one-half dozen entrepreneurs expressing interest in operating a mobile food operation in the borough during the past year, Selinsgrove Manager Paul Williams said.
"We've had interest for selling everything from ice cream to shaved ice and barbecue," he said.
Each prospective business has faced the same issue — the borough ordinance does not allow for these type of businesses.
That may change as the council is scheduled to vote on an amended ordinance at its Sept. 3 board meeting, Williams said.
The issue will be put up for a public hearing if the amendment is approved.
Sarfine, who has operated Heff and Beebs at 168 Queen St., Northumberland for the past four years, is willing to wait until next spring to open a mobile operation in Selinsgrove where she grew up
"If I have to wait until April, that's fine. I thought I'd try and fill the market in a place that doesn't have an ice cream store," she said.
Sarfine purchased an enclosed trailer last year that she's taken to numerous outdoor events, including last week's River Festival in Sunbury, and she's already received approval to lease a spot in the parking lot of a plaza in the 500 block of North Market Street in Selinsgrove.
"I can make everything in the trailer that I make at the shop in Northumberland. I just can't offer as many flavors," she said. She plans to operate Thursday through Saturday in the borough when she isn't attending events.