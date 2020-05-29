SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Borough Council meets Monday at 7 p.m. and will discuss reopening borough facilities now that Snyder County is in the green phase of the coronavirus pandemic.
Separate public hearings to continue the discussion of proposed zoning amendments to the sign ordinance and the borough's application for Community Development Block Grants and COVID-19 funding will also be held at the start of the public meeting.
The council members will meet at the borough building and the public is invited to participate via Zoom. To obtain the call-in number, contact the borough office at 570-374-2311.