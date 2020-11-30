MIDDLEBURG — Holly Weirick's Instagram and Facebook posts of her home has attracted the attention of Country Sampler magazine.
The owner of Weirick's Primitives began posting photographs of her 260 Richard Road home renovation, decorations and shop merchandise in late September 2018.
A year later, she and her husband, Rick, received the call about having their antique-filled home featured in the national magazine that has a readership of more than 735,000.
"It was just so cool to know our decorations could inspire other people," Weirick said.
Professional photographers came to the home last February and the pictures and story about Weirick's home decorating style and tips are included in the latest issue available today.
"They did our photoshoot before COVID," she said. "It's just nice that we knew something fun was coming" with the magazine's publication.
Weirick may have been surprised to get the call from Country Sampler, but she understands the effectiveness of social media.
An avid antique collector since she was a teenager, Weirick began selling primitives and antiques online in 2011 and eventually built an extension on the 1910 farmhouse and opened a small home-based shop.
Although the health pandemic shuttered in-person shopping for a few months, Weirick said business remained brisk.
When stores were allowed to reopen she found herself overwhelmed and for the first time hired an employee, Renee Gessner.
"There was just no letdown. I couldn't keep up with online sales, the store and homeschooling," said the mother of three children, Paisley, 8, Phinnley, 6, and Lincoln, 3.
Gessner left her job in the medical field and began working at Weirick's Primitives in August.
"I love it," said Gessner, a longtime customer. "I've been Holly's fan since she opened."
For Weirick, living in a home filled with young children and antiques is easy.
"It's okay if they dent it, nick it or scratch it. It's supposed to be worn," she said.