Snyder County will spend $233,077 updating its voting machines for the fall municipal election.
The county board voted 2-1 to purchase the new machines to adhere to the state’s requirement that all voting machines provide a paper trail in time for the spring 2020 primary.
Commissioners Peggy Chamberlain Roup and Lee Knepp voted in favor of modifying voting machines this year and having them in place for this fall’s election.
Casting the opposing vote was board Chairman Joe Kantz who said he was “blindsided” by their decision to install the new machines this year, even though they had already set aside $250,000 in this year’s budget for new machines.
“Why not wait until spring?” he said.
Roup said the decision did not “come out of the blue” and said that it makes sense to install the machines now since Election Board Director Pat Nace will be retiring prior to next year’s primary.
“We don’t want to leave (Nace’s) replacement with that,” Roup said.
The county expects to receive a $35,510 reimbursement from the federal government when the new machines are purchased. The state is also offering to reimburse about 60 percent of the total cost, or about $139,000.