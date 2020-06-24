MIDDLEBURG — Anticipating several thousands of mail-in ballots in the upcoming general and subsequent elections, Snyder County is purchasing an $11,000 high-speed letter opener.
The machine can count 40,000 envelopes in an hour, said county board Chairman Joe Kantz.
He said the county employed several people to count thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots on primary election day June 2.
The high-speed machine will be needed in upcoming elections, particularly during the November presidential election when several thousand mail-in and absentee ballots are anticipated, he said.
