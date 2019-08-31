MIDDLEBURG — Planned renovations to the Snyder County courthouse and annex will not include relocating the main entrance.
The county commissioners had estimated it would spend $1.9 million renovating the courthouse and newly acquired annex, the former M&T Bank, which was purchased last fall to provide departments more space.
After reviewing preliminary plans from Peter Folen, an architect from EADS Group of Lewistown, Sheriff John Zechman and Prothonotary Teresa Berger opposed the proposal to relocate the main entrance.
Zechman noted that the current entrance was renovated a few years ago and Berger said it allows for easy access to her office, one of the busiest in the building.
Commissioner Joe Kantz said the county will save about $150,000 by not relocating the entrance or making any exterior renovations in the project scheduled to get underway in early 2020.
— MARCIA MOORE