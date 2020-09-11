BEAVER SPRINGS — Snyder County is holding a recycling event in October at West Snyder Elementary School.
Appliances, electronics, metals, clothing and books will be accepted from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 2 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 3.
There is a cost for recycling some items, including an $8 fee for disposing of refrigeration devices. For more information, contact Tom Gibson at scswma@snydercounty.org or at 570-374-6889, ext. 115.
When dropping off items, residents are asked to wear a mask and remain in their vehicle.
The Snyder County Solid Waste Management Authority is sponsoring the event in partnership with Conestoga Wood Specialties, Burger King and Geisinger.