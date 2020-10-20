Laura Erdman and her son, Steven, spent less than 30 minutes at the Snyder County courthouse filling out ballot applications, casting their votes and handing them to an elections employee Tuesday morning.
"I just didn't want to stand in line at the polls. This year is a big election," said Erdman who expects long lines at the voting booth on Nov. 3.
Election officials across the Valley say they are busier than ever leading into the election. While Monday was the final day to register to vote, others are visiting the offices in person to apply, fill out and cast mail-in ballots.
Snyder County Elections Director Debbie Bilger said for the past week there's been a "steady" stream of voters applying for and casting their ballots early at the office in the Middleburg courthouse.
About a dozen showed up during a one-hour period Tuesday morning.
Many, like Warren "Chop" Humphrey and Ben Snyder, came out to apply, cast and submit votes because they will be out of town on Election Day.
"I've done it once before. I'm fine with the process," said Humphrey, of Selinsgrove. "I don't know that I'd trust the post office."
Snyder, a truck driver from Shamokin Dam, said he's always voted in person but was going to be on the road in early November and heard that casting a ballot at the courthouse was an option.
Standing outside the courthouse at a window into the Elections Office that has been set up for completed ballots to be dropped off during regular business hours and until 8 p.m. Election Day, Snyder was directed by county employee Alyssa Lauver to come into the office to cast his vote.
A 102-year-old county voter chose to pass her ballot through the window on Monday, though Bilger said employees do offer to come out to the parking lot to retrieve votes from residents who are not mobile.
Some issues
Not all Valley voters are finding the voting process as easy or secure.
Doug Neidig, of Sunbury, called the Northumberland County Elections Office for information about dropping off his completed ballot and was told to bring it and his identification into the 320 N. Second St. office where his sealed vote would be handed across the counter to an employee.
He was also told his wife would have to bring in her own ballot and that he could not drop it off for her.
"It sounded like a very secure process," Neidig said.
Instead, when he arrived at the county building, he was directed by a security officer at the entrance to drop the sealed ballot in a basket sitting on the desk.
"There were 20 to 30 ballots just sitting in the basket," Neidig said. The security officer did not ask for identification and Neidig "never went two feet from the entrance."
He dropped his ballot in the basket and returned to his vehicle, where he realized the process was not what he had been told.
"I wish I had taken a picture of the basket," said Neidig, who added that while he isn't a supporter of President Donald Trump or his "malarky" about mail-in voter fraud the incident has given him pause. "This gives fuel to the fire" to those claims.
Neidig phoned Gov. Tom Wolf's office to complain about the incident.
Northumberland County Elections Director Nathan Savidge said the basket was placed at the entrance for about half the day Monday to deter voters from cramming into the office.
He said so many people were visiting the Elections office that they placed the basket for easy drop-off in a secure area of the building.
Savidge noted that it wasn't an ideal situation and the basket has been since removed.
"We’ve been having people call and schedule an appointment. When they come in and do the application, we have to check to see whether they have already done it. We are encouraging appointments," Savidge said. "They can apply for, complete and submit on the same day. If they have an appointment, it gives us time to check voter status and whether they’ve requested ballot material another way.
“It’s very busy. It’s crazy.”
Savidge started training for pollworkers on Monday at the administration building. Chief Clerk Maryrose McCarthy and three part-time employees were taking new voters on Monday.
Expect delays
Paul Clemens, who voted in Union County on Tuesday, warned about similar busy workers in Union County, but still said he would recommend the voting method to others.
"They should understand that it is a new task from the state that they haven’t done before and there was no additional resource provided at this level," Clemens said. "So in addition to their ordinary tasks, they have this new helping people with voting on demand.
"It disrupts their day and there might be a little bit of a delay before they come see you because they might be in the middle of something else."
Clemens said he voted early because he likes to get things done early and wanted to avoid the chance of facing long lines.
Judy Hoover cast her ballot in Union County on Tuesday for the same reason.
"Honestly, I was afraid it was going to be cold outside and I didn’t want to wait in a long line in cold weather," Hoover said. "I have friends who had done it and it sounded so convenient. Why not make it easy on yourself.
"I think it’s delightful that we have choices."
'Excellent job'
Snyder County Board chairman Joe Kantz said the elections office is handling all inquiries well with three full-time and one part-time employee.
The county Elections Office is serving voters at a window where residents can ring a bell from outside the courthouse and receive service.
Kantz said, five people were lined up at the window to drop off ballots on Monday.
“They’re doing an excellent job” and addressing all inquiries, he said of the elections office staff.
Montour County Chief Clerk Holly Brandon said voters coming to the courthouse in person for mail-in ballots has added to the already heavy workload.
"There are four of us in this office," Brandon said. "In addition to registering voters, we're processing ballot applications, mailing out ballots. When they come back, we record receipt of the ballot. We're testing machines, updating materials for poll workers, preparing training for poll workers, training poll workers."
She said some voters who go to the courthouse to pick up a mail-in ballot decide to fill it out there, or they plan to bring the ballot to the polling place on election day.
All of that in addition to the four employees in the office, which is both the commissioners and elections office, performing their regular duties, such as accounts payable, accounts receivable, Human Resources business, insurance and retirement paperwork.
"It's been pretty hairy," Brandon said. "This is the perfect storm they've created in Harrisburg."
She said that even hiring more staff at this point would be counter-productive.
"You'd have to train people, then you'd have to find the space," Brandon said. "Physically, we don't have the space for anyone."
She said the situation is unparalleled.
"We say we're dog-paddling, but I feel the nose dipping below the water."
Daily Item reporters Joe Sylvester and Justin Strawser contributed to this story.