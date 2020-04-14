Snyder County Emergency Management Coordinator Derick Shambach has signed a non-disclosure agreement with the state Health Department to obtain specific information regarding residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Shambach said he signed the agreement Monday and hopes the information will be available to him at the end of the week.
"I'm not happy it took this long to get the information but it's definitely going to be helpful," he said. "I can't protect first responders if I can't give them information."
Health Department spokesman Nate Wardle confirmed that the agency has begun to provide information to county EMA officials and that the state is requiring the local officials to agree not to release the information publicly.
"Officials are being asked to sign an agreement to not disclose this information outside of the intended use, to protect first responders. This does include not releasing this information publicly,” he said. "The Department of Health is working on efforts to determine what data can be shared publicly on a more local level, and will share that if available.”
Northumberland County Emergency Management Director Steve Jeffery said he applied with the state Department of Health to be provided with information on positive COVID-19 patients to pass on to first responders and Union County EMA Director Michelle Deitrich said she also anticipates the county board will apply.
A granted request comes with a non-disclosure agreement and since most of the information that would be provided falls under HIPPA rules, Jeffrey said, he's not sure he'll sign it.
Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said he had reservations about applying for the information because he didn’t want to violate confidentiality.
“After talking with commissioners from surrounding counties, we will only be making addresses available to the 911 center,” said Schiccatano. “If any of those addresses call the 911 center for an emergency, the first responders will be notified of a possible infection.”
The information will only be provided to the 911 center, he said.
“I want it to only be used if those places are calling in,” said Schiccatano. “It’s not something we’re giving out at random to anyone.”
Schiccatano also noted that on Friday that all county employees were told they must wear masks if they are working inside a county building. All county buildings— including the human services building where a Children & Youth employee who tested positive for COVID-19 — are cleaned and open for use, he said.
The employee is still in the hospital, said Schiccatano.
Deitrich said the information from the health department would be "valuable" for first responders.
"We realize that this information is extremely confidential and respect the privacy of those citizens dealing with COVID-19, while also keeping with our mission of public safety to better prepare our emergency responders to address the emergency medical needs of the person and to keep them safe," she said.
Shambach and other Snyder County officials have been critical of the state's lack of transparency regarding the coronavirus outbreak. All positive cases, including the one coronavirus-related death of a Snyder County resident, have only been disclosed on the state website.
Shambach has argued that the lack of information has put first responders at risk. He said he pushed for the information to be released under the Ryan White Care Act, first established in 1990, which allows first responders to be informed if they are in contact with potentially life-threatening diseases.
On March 27, the Centers for Disease Control added COVID-19 to the act.
Under the non-disclosure agreement, Shambach said he will receive specific information about people who have tested positive for the disease, including names and addresses. He will be allowed only to release information, at his discretion, to first responders who may be or have been exposed to COVID-19.
Selinsgrove EMS Chief Brian Barto said the state should release the information to protect first responders but understands the delay.
"We have to remember this is unchartered territory. We've never been faced with this particular problem," said Barto, who oversees a department of 50 staff and volunteer first responders who serve the borough of Selinsgrove, Penn Township and parts of Monroe, Washington and Jackson townships. "Our number one concern is community health and safety as well as our own health and safety."
Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, all first responders have been wearing personal protective equipment, including gowns, masks, gloves and eyewear, he said.
"We treat everyone as potentially infected," said Barto.
The department remains fully staffed while call volumes have dropped. In the month of January, the department responded to 178 calls and in the first half of April they have responded to 53 calls, he said.