County purchases building for office space

MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Commissioners are expanding their property portfolio by purchasing a house in the borough near the courthouse.
The board approved the purchase of 35 W. Market St. for $69,500 on Tuesday.
"It has a lot of potential," board Chairman Joe Kantz said of the 2,000-square-foot home that will soon serve as the county planning and EMA Services offices.
In 2018, the county purchased the former M&T Bank adjacent to the courthouse to address space restrictions.
At that time, Kantz's plan was to move county planning and EMA offices out of the basement of the courthouse. However, row officers, including Sheriff John Zechman, pushed to have the sheriff's office moved from another adjacent building with limited space into the courthouse where deputies could more easily provide security.
When the house two doors away from the courthouse became available recently, county officials struck a deal.
Commissioner Chuck Steininger said the house, which once served as a doctor's office, is well-built and has nine-foot ceilings.
Kantz said the house will not require much renovation and will be an ideal space for the county offices, particularly since planning members often hold public meetings in the evening and won't require security to open and close the courthouse whenever there is an after-hours meeting.
The courthouse basement where the offices are now located will be used for storage, Kantz said.
The county will be putting the planned renovations of the former M&T Bank out for bid in the fall.