MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County is pursuing grant funding to renovate the sheriff's office next to the courthouse in Middleburg.
With plans for a $1.8-million dollar renovation project at the courthouse and annex building underway, county leaders and EADS Group of Lewistown are working out where several offices will be moved.
The plan includes the relocation of the commissioner suite from the first floor of the courthouse to the second floor of the annex building and relocating the sheriff and deputies' offices in to the space now occupied by the commissioners and staff.
The county will spend $153,000 before the project is put out to bid this summer, Chief Clerk Tony Phillips said.
Commissioner Joe Kantz had hoped to get the planning and emergency management offices out of the courthouse basement but with the Sheriff's Office being relocated to the building, those plans had to be put on hold.
One of the alternatives for the two offices is to move them into the existing sheriff's office once the building is vacated.
The county is applying for state grant funding for the project.
"It's just one option," said Kantz.
