MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County will spend at least $2,400 for a handwriting expert to evaluate 168 mail-in ballots from the spring primary.
Commissioner Board Chairman Joe Kantz said about one dozen of the mail-in votes containing a write-in vote for Democratic candidate Katie Evans in the 85th Congressional District appeared to be in the same writing. Evans won the nomination with write-in votes.
The questionable votes were spotted during a vote count the day after the June primary by county Elections Director Debbie Bilger, County Clerk Tony Phillips and Kantz.
"To our untrained eyes it appeared they were written by the same person," said Kantz. The votes were cast in 13 different precincts, he said.
"This has nothing to do with the Democratic Party. Katie Evans probably doesn't even know about this," Kantz said. "This is about maintaining the integrity of the election."
The ballots will be taken to the Roaring Springs firm of Lesnevich and Detwiler on Monday by Kantz and Commissioner Adam Ewig, a Democrat, on Monday where they will be reviewed by an expert.
The county board approved spending no more than $4,800 on the forensic review.
Ewig, who has not seen the write-in votes, said he's in favor of maintaining the election's integrity but said he believes the county has adequate safeguards to allow for mail-in voting.
"What is the end-game here?" he said of the county's decision to spend thousands of dollars on a forensic examination of the ballots. "What will it change?"