SELINSGROVE — A Selinsgrove couple are each facing simple assault charges following an argument in their home on Aug. 31.
Court records filed by state police at Selinsgrove said David J. Gamba, 30, described how his wife, Martha G. Gamba, 28, ran at him with a knife during an altercation before he took it away and placed it against her neck so she would "never do this again."
He said his wife had stabbed him previously with a knife, court records said.
David Gamba told police he did slide the knife along her neck causing abrasions that were visible to police, court records said.
Both were cited with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment and released on $10,000 unsecured bail pending a preliminary hearing before District Judge John H. Reed.
— MARCIA MOORE