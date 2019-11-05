A former Snyder County couple will face trial again on rape and conspiracy charges after a judge declared a mistrial last spring.
Seventeen criminal offenses, including felony rape and sexual assault, against Chanel H. Kantz, 28, of McAlisterville, were transferred to Snyder County Court for trial this week following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Lori Hackenburg.
The same charges were transferred to the county court against Craig L. Poust, 44, last month.
The former couple was arrested in February 2016 after police uncovered a marijuana-growing operation at their Port Trevorton home amid an investigation into several women's complaints about being drugged and sexually assaulted by the pair.
Poust and Kantz were charged with the rape of three women and the case went to a jury last spring. Immediately following the prosecution's case, Judge Michael H. Sholley granted the defense motion for a judgment of acquittal on 43 charges and a mistrial on the remaining 17 charges involving two of the alleged victims.
District Attorney Michael Piecuch said he is ready to take the pair before another jury, most likely next year.
"The victims deserve their day in court," he said.
The same evidence will be presented and the women are ready to testify again, Piecuch said.
"The evidence speaks for itself and the victims will speak for themselves," he said.
Poust is serving an 18-year to 43-year state prison sentence on a rape conviction involving a 16-year-old and drug and weapons offenses.
Kantz is free on $100,000 unsecured bail.