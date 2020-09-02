SELINSGROVE — A Millerstown couple is in custody after police found drugs in the Shamokin Dam motel room they were occupying with their two young children.
Shamokin Dam police were assisting Snyder County Probation Deputy Chief Officer Colin Devanney who was serving an arrest warrant on July 28 issued by Dauphin County against Jeremy S. Orwan, 34, for a probation violation, court records said.
Orwan was staying at the motel with Lindsi R. Schenck, 32, and their children, ages 9 and 11, court records said.
Inside the room, authorities found methamphetamine, packing materials, scales and marijuana. A search warrant was obtained and numerous messages were found on the couples two phones indicating they were selling drugs, court records said.
Orwan and Schenck were arraigned before District Judge John Reed on drug, child endangerment other offenses and sent to Snyder County Prison. Orwan is being held in lieu of $100,000 cash and Schenck is in jail on $75,000 cash bail.
— MARCIA MOORE