Couple unsure what to do with property after fire

SELINSGROVE — Ken and Carol Smith Sr. have not decided what to do with their downtown property after a fire destroyed the apartment building they've owned for 50 years.
None of the eight to 10 occupants of the five apartments at 118 N. Market St. were injured in the Nov. 8 blaze but they lost belongings and their shelter. All were aided by the American Red Cross.
The fire has been determined to be accidental due to an electrical malfunction, state police fire marshal James Nizinski.
Carol Smith said she and her husband have owned the property for 50 years but it's been a family asset for much longer.
"His grandfather owned it before," she said.
Firefighters were called out to the blaze in the early evening of Nov. 8 and doused the two-story building. Twelve hours later they were called back when the fire rekindled and heavily destroyed the structure.
The Smiths quickly razed the ruins but Carol Smith said they have yet to decide whether to rebuild.
The property is zoned in the Central Business District and permitted uses include a business; retail restaurant, recreation and dwelling, borough deputy zoning officer Lyndsey Brouse said.