Couples who want to obtain a marriage license in Snyder County are being required to apply via Skype and the mail.
Prothonotary Stephanie Wolfe issued the new application guideline Friday amid the statewide stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic.
She said couples have been asking about marriage licenses and she's cautioning them to make sure someone is willing to marry them since the license expires after 60 days.
Applicants are now required to mail a $42 check or money order to the county office. If either individual has been married previously, a copy of the divorce decree or death certificate must also be included.
A Skype account will have to be established by the couple so Wolfe can give the oath and watch as each sign individual signs the application form. The document will then be mailed to the county and, if approved, a license will be issued.
"It's the only way I could think of to do it," she said.
— MARCIA MOORE