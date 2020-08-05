SHAMOKIN DAM — A traffic stop has led to felony drug and weapons charges against a Sunbury man who is now being held in Snyder County Prison.
Maurice Doster, 21, fled the vehicle into a nearby motel after he was pulled over for speeding in the borough on July 3, state police at Selinsgrove said.
A passenger in the vehicle told Trooper Aaron Adams he didn't know Doster's full name and when the officer detected a strong odor of marijuana inside the vehicle, a search was done resulting in the recovery of a loaded Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, court records said.
Police later identified Doster as the driver of the vehicle and owner of the bag containing the gun and drugs. Previously convicted of robbery, Doster is not legally permitted to possess a weapon, court records said.
He is being held in lieu of $100,000 cash on several charges including felony drug possession, unlawful possession of a firearm and fleeing an officer, a misdemeanor, pending a preliminary hearing before District Judge John H. Reed.
— MARCIA MOORE