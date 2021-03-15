A year ago, school district superintendents faced an unprecedented challenge: How to keep students, teachers, and staff safe in the face of a deadly once-in-a-century pandemic, while finding ways to effectively teach students of all ages, even if remotely.
It is easy to forget how quickly things happened last March. After shutting down on Friday, March 13, 2020, Midd-West Superintendent Rick Musselman learned later that day COVID-19 tests came back negative and plans were to reopen schools Monday. Within minutes of Musselman making that announcement, Gov. Tom Wolf shut down all schools for two weeks.
They didn't reopen until the fall. Some schools across Pennsylvania still haven't returned to in-person instruction.
Selinsgrove Area District Superintendent Frank Jankowski, reflecting on last March, was reminded of his main objective: To provide students the best education possible.
"In March of 2020," Jankowski recalled, "there was a need to radically transform the way in which students received educational content and instructional support. School districts did their best, given the fact that at times last spring, people were told to stay home and not interact physically with others. In fact, in-person support was not an option due to COVID-related mandates."
Immediate response
The virus required an immediate response, added Superintendent Cathy Keegan, Milton Area School District.
"We implemented a virtual learning environment with limited bumps in the road due to our preparations and commitment to a one-to-one digital learning environment," she said. "We have all been forced to adjust where we work and how we work, yet have shown a continued commitment to educating our children."
From the beginning, Lewisburg District Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock was a firm believer in students being in school.
Polinchock and her team developed a plan and focused efforts on in-person learning.
"Masks were a non-negotiable," Polinchock said. "Everyone needed to wear them, and everyone has. We made modifications to the flow of the day to increase social distancing. Steps like one-way hallways, staggered dismissals, use of outdoor spaces, desk shields, removing unneeded furniture to spread out desks, etc. We had to think of everything in a minute-by-minute fashion to evaluate how we can make these modifications."
As the summer of 2020 progressed, communities in the region looked to identify ways for students to receive the best educational experience possible, an experience where families had an opportunity to send their kids to school for in-person instruction.
At Milton, for example, "We researched and listened to the recommendation of the scientific experts, which allowed our doors to remain open for most of the school year," Keegan said.
During the past year, Keegan said, the district did employ mitigation strategies and enforcement.
"We implemented a health and safety plan, which included the athletic plan; followed the governor's executive orders; implement the school board-approved Attestation Agreement; notified positive COVID cases to the Department of Health; and created and used a Milton COVID-29 dashboard," Keegan said. "We did do unannounced routine building checks. Our dashboard was updated as COVID cases occurred.
"Students who were noncompliant with mask-wearing, without a medical exception, were transitioned to virtual education. Athletes who refused to wear masks were also sent home until they would comply with the governor's order."
Staying flexible
Polinchock believes that many of Lewisburg's students have received the services they need.
Some students, she said, thrived in their eSchool, but as the year rolled along, many students returned to in-person instruction.
"For some," she noted, "it was a function of eSchool not working for their learning styles; for others, I believe, they felt more comfortable with our success with in-person instruction. We made a commitment to be flexible for families because their reasons for opting into eSchool were legitimate reasons. Even though it was a challenge to get these students scheduled back into school, we welcomed them back and made every effort to ensure they and their parents were comfortable."
Lewisburg started with 468 students in eSchool and now has 264, so 50 percent have returned to the classroom, Polinchock said. There are 76 students in a cyber charter school, and about 60 percent of those students are there because of COVID. There are 117 students in homeschool, and about half are there for COVID, Polinchock reported.
Milton's total enrollment as of last week is 1,950 students, Keegan said. Of that, 1,526 are traditional students, 300 are in Milton's Flexible Academy, 134 in Milton's Cyber Education program and 57 are external cyber students.
Keegan said some students are thriving in virtual environments while other students do best in a face-to-face environment.
Dave Campbell, superintendent of the Line Mountain School District said he believes "and data/grades are showing that online/cyber education was not ever meant for the masses. The district now has less than 8 percent (the high peak was 11 percent) on its online instruction and is up to about 25 students enrolled in outside cyber education."
At Selinsgrove, enrollments have been generally consistent through the school year, with around 80-85 percent of students consistently opting for in-person instruction, Jankowski said.
"Recently, they have steadily risen," he said. "We did see our number of distance learners increase slightly during the holiday season and early January. Although we had an increase of students receiving educational services from outside cyber school programs during the 20-21 school year, we are confident that this past year has set us up to provide a uniquely diverse educational experience for those students moving forward.
"If those families come back to the Selinsgrove Area SD, we believe they will be impressed with the combination of rigorous educational content and the ability for students to remain connected to their friends and hometown programs. We believe we offer a better educational experience for students when compared to cyber schools."
Takeaways
The staff, students, and community in the Warrior Run School District "worked together to navigate the unknowns, especially as we needed to adjust our instructional models based on the level of community spread through December-February," Superintendent Alan Hack said. "Much to our surprise, we have been able to continue offering in-person learning to our students throughout the school year."
The implemented mitigation efforts, such as mask-wearing, hand-washing and social distancing worked, Hack said.
Technology played an important role in providing students and staff with the opportunity to maintain a level of continuity throughout the educational process, Hack said.
"Our teachers and students have been navigating new ways of teaching and learning with the technology resources, but time and time again, we have proven that in-person instruction is the most effective for a large majority of our students," he said. "In fact, quite a few of our synchronous and Warrior Run Cyber students have returned to in-person learning following the end of the first semester and as case counts have declined across the region."
There were also challenges, Hack said. "Changes in instructional models, switches in student schedules, student/staff quarantines, and the heightened anxiety that the pandemic has brought to our region has had a significant impact on our school community. Everyone has been required to step up and address the challenges associated with navigating the pandemic across the district, including our families."
"While the virus has not gone away," he said, "we feel confident in our ability to safely manage future cases with students in our buildings.
What Keegan has learned is that humankind does possess a deep well of grit, resilience, perseverance and flexibility.
As the year progresses, she said, "we see exhaustion from navigating the pandemic. But as a school community, we came together and supported each other during the ever-changing landscape known as COVID 19. We witnessed celebrations for our frontline workers. We experienced happiness when we finally got to be together. Together, we rolled up our sleeves and did what we had to do so learning could keep moving forward."
Polinchock said she believes the entire experience reinforces the notion school does more than just educate students.
"It provides a routine and an opportunity for socialization and interaction for the students and the staff," she said. "Learning is a co-constructed activity where the environment of the school contributes to its effectiveness."