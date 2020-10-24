Swings in the enrollment figures of in-person students and remote learners vary district to district across the Valley as the spread of COVID-19 caused families to consider options beyond the traditional school day, according to data provided by public school administrators.
Lewisburg, Midd-West, Milton, Warrior Run, Selinsgrove and Shikellamy districts all currently have more students attending school in person compared to the start of the 2020-21 school year.
The reverse is true at Mifflinburg, Mount Carmel and Shamokin districts, where enrollment in remote options rose.
The threat of COVID-19 forced school administrators to plan for the physical reopening of schools and what options to offer families preferring a remote experience. They’ve also had to create contingencies for when positive cases are confirmed in school buildings.
Milton, Danville, Shamokin, Mount Carmel, Shikellamy, Selinsgrove and Line Mountain all had positive cases so far. Select Milton and Danville schools closed briefly to mitigate the spread of the disease. Mount Carmel is the lone Valley district to transition fully to remote education as a mitigation measure, which lasted two weeks before schools reopened.
Choices made by individual families vary, of course, but administrators at the respective districts shared similar reasonings as to why in-person and remote learning enrollment changes. Personal safety is a major factor as is comfortability with health-safety measures implemented at the public schools. Another factor is the differences between a cyber school experience compared to the traditional school-day model.
“For most students, in-person learning proves to be a more effective option to better ensure student success,” Superintendent Frank Jankowski of Selinsgrove Area School District said.
What follows is a look at each district’s enrollment comparing in-person and remote students from the start of school to the week of Oct. 19.
The changes can include new students moving into a district or perhaps some exiting a district for an independent online school or moving away altogether.
The type of remote options vary from one district to the next. It could include virtual classrooms where students teleconference into a live classroom setting or a district-sponsored cyber academy where students are learning on an entirely different platform than what’s occurring in brick-and-mortar settings.
Lewisburg started 2020-21 with 1,364 students attending in-person compared to 469 students in the district’s cyber academy. Since school began, 120 more students are now at school live including 85 who returned from the district’s cyber school.
The district did see 18 more students enroll in an independent cyber charter school, rising from 50 at the start of the school year to 68 most recently. Something new to Lewisburg, Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock pointed out, is that 52 families chose homeschooling specifically because of the potential spread of COVID-19, some of whom are blending an approved homeschool curriculum with the district’s cyber academy.
“There is a range of reasons as to why some have come back to in-person. For some students, the parents recognized that their children need support to pay attention to the instruction, need help with assignments, etc. They found that eSchool is difficult for not only the student, but also for them as they needed to be with the children all of the time. This is the case with elementary students most especially,” Polinchock said.
“Some parents also recognized that their children were missing the socialization and other aspects on being in school with their friends and peers,” Polinchock said.
Mifflinburg began with 1,593 students face to face and 395 in its eSchool. In-person learners dipped to 1,567 and eSchool dipped, too, to 387. Shamokin’s in-person enrollment fell from 1,607 to 1,522 and its remote learning population rise from 646 to 734. Mount Carmel experienced the same trend: 1,055 down to 1,015 in-person, remote learners in virtual classrooms or in-house eSchool up from 394 to 468.
Selinsgrove currently counts about 470 students in some remote capacity. Jankowski estimated about 80 percent of the entire student population began the school year in person, a figure that’s increased between 2 to 5 percent in the two months since.
Line Mountain's total enrollment to begin the year was 1,050 with 107 students learning online via the district and another 82 enrolled in independent cyber schools. An informal data request to Danville Area went unfulfilled.
At Shikellamy, face-to-face enrollment jumped from 1,997 to 2,030 while virtual learning fell from 785 to 752. Superintendent Jason Bendle provided further context to the figures that showed reverse trends in primary and secondary schools. At the elementary level, more students returned to schools from virtual learning. The opposite was true at the middle and high schools, Bendle said, with more students now opting for remote education.
“I believe for elementary, parents saw the importance of in-person instruction for elementary children. It is my assumption that middle school and high school students are a little bit more independent and can handle the virtual and or remote option more independently,” Bendle said.
Milton saw its in-person enrollment rise from 1,372 to 1,434 since the start of the school year. Its hybrid model of in-person and remote learning dipped to 330 students from 372 while cyber academy enrollment also dropped: 288 to 205.
Warrior Run now has 1,254 students learning face to face compared to 1,247 at the start of the school year. The district’s virtual learning experience is down to 138 students from 158 and its cyber academy enrollment rose to 93 students from 88 at the year’s start.
The numbers as provided don’t reflect a larger shift of virtual learners to in-person learning, Superintendent Alan Hack said, due to a number of students leaving the district altogether.
“Virtual learning does not work for all students — we have observed students struggling in outside cyber schools for years. However, students who are self-motivated, self-disciplined, and have a supportive home network tend to perform better than those who lack any or all three of these elements. In the current environment, our virtual option does provide students with medical concerns access to our teachers, curriculum, and supports,” Hack said.
Midd-West’s in-person enrollment is up to 1,982 from 1,970. Virtual classroom enrollment fell to 86 from 133 while cyber academy enrollment jumped from 173 to 204.
Like Hack explained, Midd-West’s curriculum director, Joe Stroup, explained that student transfers out of the district, including to independent cyber academies, muddies the data. While the cumulative rise of in-person learners was 12 as of the week of Oct. 19, Stroup said 34 students returned from virtual classroom to an actual classroom.
“Even with modern technology and a paraprofessional in the room monitoring online with the teacher, it is impossible to keep up with the needs of kids and to timely deliver critical messages of praise, positive reinforcement, or a correction that helps to cement the learning process. Nothing will ever live up to direct, face to face instruction as far as quality,” Stroup said.