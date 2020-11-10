COVID-19 creating difficult scenarios for Valley school leaders

School superintendents and school boards have difficult decisions ahead of them as COVID-19 cases surge across Pennsylvania.
On Monday, Mifflinburg Area School District became the final Valley school district to report its first case of the novel coronavirus. The news came on a day when three other districts in the region — Midd-West, Shikellamy and Selinsgrove — have at least one school closed and students temporarily learning remotely following positive cases.
On Tuesday, Danville Area School District announced it was shifting its middle school to a staggered model similar to the one used at the high school for the past two months after early cases in that district.
The day-to-day changes are happening throughout the state, Mark DiRocco, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, said.
"Everyone is doing the best they can," DiRocco, the former Superintendent at Lewisburg said. "Whatever option you choose, there are downsides. Really, it's not a normal school situation. That is what this virus has done to us.
"The real crux of the issue, you have to do what's best for your kids, your staff and your community You have to do what everyone is most comfortable with."
Current recommendations from the state departments of Health and Education ask schools to go remote if the county has a positive COVID-19 test rate of 10 percent or more or the county has an incidence rate of 100 cases per 100,000 residents for two weeks in a row.
On Monday, the state announced that 38 counties — including Northumberland and Union — fall into that latter category. Both counties had an incidence rate of more than 100. Shikellamy's high school is already remote this week. On Monday, Lewisburg Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock said the district isn't making any changes but will continue to monitor the situation. Lewisburg, which delayed the start of the school year after Union County also saw substantial growth in late August, did not have its first positive case until last week.
The state departments of Education and Health do not specifically track COVID-19 cases per school district. According to the Department of Health, throughout the pandemic, there have been 16,607 total cases of COVID-19 among 5- to 18-year-olds. Of that total, 2,077 occurred between Oct. 30-Nov. 5. That is an increase over the last week in October when there were 1,185 cases among the same demographic.
As of Friday, 28% of Pennsylvania schools are still full in-person, 48% are in a hybrid model, and 24% are full-remote, according to Department of Education spokesman Eric Levis.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said this week state officials do not have any plans to shutter schools as they did at the start of the pandemic in March despite record cases over the past week.
“We absolutely do not plan to have a general school closure as happened in spring, but we might continue to make adjustments to our recommendations to schools,” Levine said. “Remember, all the guidance and recommendations are just that. They are not orders and there is local control in Pennsylvania and those decisions are being made by local authorities.”
Cases quickly emerge
Mount Carmel was the first school district to have a positive case on Sept. 1. Within days of the first case, Mount Carmel shifted all of its grades to remote learning for two weeks. The district confirmed another case on Tuesday, this one in the elementary school, but all of the district's schools are open.
By Labor Day, there were already positive cases at Shikellamy and Danville.
Danville moved its high school to a staggered schedule almost immediately with students attending in-person every other day and learning remotely on the other days. It is the same pattern students at the middle school will begin Monday. Danville has also shut its primary school for a week due to positive cases in a kindergarten classroom but all schools are now open in some capacity.
"The data indicates that families want their children in schools," Danville Superintendent Ricki Boyle said Tuesday in announcing the change at the middle school. "However, the increase in positive COVID cases and hospitalizations in our area must be carefully considered as we make decisions. Because we have had some cases connected to the schools and we must keep social distancing and safety in mind," the district made the change.
Shikellamy remained open until this week when eight teachers and an undetermined number of high school students were quarantined. This week, high school students are remote learning while others attend in person.
By the end of September, there were positive cases at Shamokin (Sept. 11), Selinsgrove (Sept. 14) and Line Mountain (Sept. 16). The rest of the Valley's districts had their first positive cases over the last six weeks. Milton had its first case on Oct. 4 and students at its middle and high schools studied remotely for three days to allow for cleaning after positive cases. Lourdes Regional sent students in grades 7-12 home for two days after positive cases on Oct. 23 and Midd-West had its first case Oct. 28.
Positive cases in the high school forced Midd-West to alter its models. The district is in the second of two weeks of remote learning for high school students while the rest of the schools are still open.
Lewisburg had its first case on Friday and Mifflinburg followed Monday. All schools remain open in both districts.
Local response
Selinsgrove Superintendent Frank Jankowski had to make the difficult decision to move the entire district to remote learning for a week. Selinsgrove had positive cases in each of its four schools, Jankowski said. He said he was confident district officials earned the trust of faculty, parents and students that they would make the right decision.
"They know if we needed to shut down for a few days, it was the right thing to do," he said. "We try to keep a sense of what the community desires and follow the requirements to the best of our abilities; we are cognizant of how they feel and what they want. Sometimes they align with what we're required to do, sometimes they don't."
DiRocco said he has had several calls in recent months from districts across the state seeking information about guidance, data and recommendations, especially now that the case numbers have spiked in recent weeks. DiRocco said he encourages districts to separate county data from district data, where a number of districts might reside in the same county.
"You can punch in a ZIP Code and get the transmission rates for a town, it can be less than the entire county," he said. "That's why it is a recommendation. But there are times when it puts superintendents and boards in a quandary."
"There is guidance for 500 schools, so we have to see how it is applicable to our situation," Jankowski said. "Local leadership needs to make decisions in a manner to let them know we are being student-centric, and staff-centric while following all the rules."
For the most part, schools have been immune to significant outbreaks, or at least the launch points for outbreaks.
"What we've seen in the first two months is that schools have not been the spreaders. The spread is coming from the community," he said. "Schools are doing a good job with social distancing, keeping buildings clean. School districts have not only been dealing with this on a district-by-district basis, but also by a school-by-school basis."