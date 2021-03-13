The hospitality industry took the hardest financial hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Vistors Burea said area restaurateurs and hotel operators managed to weather the crisis.
"Lodging and dining were initially decimated because of COVID restrictions," said Visitors Burea leader Andrew Miller.
By being "flexible, resilient and patient" and having loyal community support, Valley businesses were able to remain open and some have even "thrived," he said. "It didn't get as bad as we thought it would be. I don't know of any of our member restaurants that closed permanently."
Restaurants and breweries, in particular, got creative when the state restricted the number of patrons each could serve indoors.
Many establishments set up outdoor seating, provided to-go meals and cocktails and worked collaboratively with other businesses. Several restaurants, like Siam in Lewisburg, set up outdoor seating in the rear of the eatery with heaters and a fountain "creating a Zen-like atmosphere," said Miller.
Covered Bridge Brewhaus in Shamokin had been partnering with food trucks and local restaurants to give their customers a better experience and when the pandemic struck and the state required food with all in-person alcohol sales, the five-year-old business was able to stay open, owner Eric Kuijpers said.
"When all this hit we had the outdoor seating and the food established," he said.
Miller also credits business owners with effectively using social media to get the word out about their hours, menu and safety precautions.
"I feel some of the best practices will continue," he said.
While hotels across the nation saw a downturn in business, for the Valley it wasn't as severe as the American Hotels and Lodging Association reveals in its January 2021 report that found the hotel industry will remain nearly 500,000 jobs below its pre-pandemic employee level of 2.3 million workers nationwide.
"I had budgeted for a 50 percent drop in room tax between October and December and it was a 36 percent drop," said Miller of the tax collected from room occupancy at Valley hotels.
Two new hotels that were announced in Union and Snyder counties before the health crisis took hold are slated to open soon.
The 70-room Fairfield Inn and Suites behind Sheetz in Monroe Township will open Tuesday afternoon and has several rooms booked, said Jill Shanrock, director of sales.
"We're optimistic," she said, adding that employees use an electrostatic sprayer to clean the building and are ready to ensure the safety of its customers.
The Fairfield Inn and Suites being built behind the Miller Center in Lewisburg is scheduled to open in late June, Matt Miller said.
Construction began last April and due to the pandemic restrictions and short supply of products there was about an eight-week delay in its completion, he said.
Matt Miller said he's also hopeful that the hotel will fill up with travelers and "people itching to get out."
There's still some question about whether large-scale events like the Little League World Series in Williamsport will be held this year, but Andrew Miller said despite the pandemic the Valley is seen by many as a destination for outdoor activities which has helped many businesses in the past year.
"People see us as a safer environment," he said, citing an 800 percent increase in visits to the off-road trails at Famous Reading Outdoors in Shamokin and a large spike in business at Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area in Coal Township.
Kayak and bike sales were up significantly and Miller expects to see a similar jolt in recreational activity this year and helping keep local businesses afloat.