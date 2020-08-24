Coworkers, friends bound through organ donation

MIDDLEBURG — Wendy Cook and Bambi Northrup have been co-workers and friends for nearly 30 years and on March 3 they became bonded for life.
About two weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the state, Northrup, 57, of Freeburg, underwent surgery at Hershey Medical Center in Harrisburg to donate one of her kidneys to Cook, 47, of Middleburg, who had been in failing health.
"Our lives are woven together," said Cook who has worked with Northrup in the Snyder County Courthouse for 29 years.
Her medical decline began in 1995 when she was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease that attacks organs and tissues.
Following the diagnosis, Cook continued to work, and with prompting and encouragement from Northrup, she and her husband, James, adopted a daughter, Becca, now 19.
As the disease progressed, Cook suffered from weakened joints, eye problems and fatigue which became so severe that washing her hair was sometimes an exhausting chore. Her kidneys began failing several years ago and in 2011, after developing a hematoma following a biopsy, she lost the use of her right kidney.
During the eight years that Cook was on an organ transplant list, Northrup persisted in offering to donate her kidney.
"I'd say to her, 'just let me get tested.' At this point, why not? I've been blessed with awesome health and a beautiful family," the mother of two and grandmother of six said. "I told Wendy that I didn't want her to miss out on this life that is so good."
Last September Northrup was tested and it was determined she was a perfect match for Cook, who still demurred, deciding to wait until the spring to have the operation due to work obligations. Northrup rolled her eyes and laughed recalling Cook's decision to put work over her health.
Northrup said she had "such peace through all" of the organ donation process and hopes their story will encourage others to become organ donors. "I just knew God was in control."
Cook, who is more reserved than Northrup but obviously appreciative, agrees she was hesitant to accept the gift being offered.
Amy Wildasin, a living donor and paired exchange transplant coordinator at Hershey Medical Center, said donors like Northrup are crucial in saving lives.
"There are (more than) 93,000 people on the kidney transplant waiting list," Wildasin said. "The wait for a deceased donor could be five years, and in some states it is closer to 10 years. Living donors have been giving the gift of life and making a difference."
About 20 people die each day in the U.S. waiting for an organ transplant. In 2019, there were 7,397 living organ donations and 11,870 deceased donors in the U.S, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration
On the day of their transplant surgery, Northrup and Cook smiled and posed for a photograph.
For Northrup, the surgery — her first — went smoothly and she was discharged in two days.
"I got home and did laundry," she said. Her recovery has also been easy and she was back to work in four weeks. "Nothing has changed in me ... but I did give up soda."
Cook had some complications following her discharge from the hospital two weeks after the transplant and had to be flown back to Hershey Medical Center for further care.
Following an eight-week recovery and with Cook's new kidney functioning well, she returned to the county office where Northrup makes sure she's treating herself and the donated organ she gave her well.
"She's taking good care of it," Northrup jokes, before adding, "I just want her to be better."