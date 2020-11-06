MIDDLEBURG — A crop field survey will be conducted in Snyder County later this month.
Three surveyors from Capital Resource Conservation and Development (RC&D) Area and the Snyder County Conservation District will be traveling around the county and stopping along the road to count the fields and look at practices being used to improve water quality.
Similar surveys are being done throughout Pennsylvania's Chesapeake Bay Watershed and results will be provided to the state Department of Environmental Protection and Conservation Technology Information Center.
Inquiries about the survey may be made to Capital RC&D Executive Director Susan Richards at 717-241-4361 or at Also available to answer questions is Barry Spangler, SCCD Agricultural Conservation Technician, at 570-837-3000, extension 118 or .