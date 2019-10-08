HUMMELS WHARF — State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108 of Sunbury, held an open house on Monday in her new satellite district office at the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
The open house included at ribbon-cutting for the office, which opened on Sept. 30.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to open a district office in Snyder County,” said Culver. “I am grateful for this partnership with the Susquehanna Valley Mall that will expand our constituent services in Snyder County and further our ability to host community events.”
The new office is located outside of Boscov’s by the mall fountain. The office will be open Monday through Friday from 1-4 p.m. and can be reached by calling 570-372-5510.
For more information about this office, or any other state-related issue, contact Culver’s district office in Sunbury located at 106 Arch St., by calling 570-286-5885, or toll-free at 1-800-924-9060. Information can also be found online at LyndaCulver.com or Facebook.com/RepCulver.