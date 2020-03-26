SELINSGROVE — Dauntless Hook & Ladder Ambulance League will purchase a used vehicle for a fraction of the cost of a new vehicle.
The borough council approved the purchase of a 2013 ambulance at a cost of $48,000, compared to what council member Bobbi Owens said would be $200,000 for a new vehicle.
The league recently learned that its oldest vehicle in the fleet, a 1997 model, failed the inspection and would require costly repairs.
To pay for the used vehicle, the league said it would cover $16,000 it has in reserves and requested $25,000 from the Gelnett Trust Fund.
The council approved the fund request and, at Owens' recommendation, agreed to pitch in the remaining $7,000 from the borough's general fund.
