SELINSGROVE — Eligible Susquehanna University graduates are now able to enroll in Penn State Smeal College of Business Master's in Management and Organizational Leadership program.
The two schools have formed a partnership allowing qualified students in the Selinsgrove school's science programs to enroll after graduation in the one-year residential program at Penn State's University Park campus.
“We’re excited about the relationship with Susquehanna University,” said Brian Cameron, associate dean for professional graduate programs at Smeal. “We have several Susquehanna students who have graduated from the program and have gone on to great careers with great companies. We look forward to growing this relationship in the future.”
The new partnership "exposes our students in the sciences to career opportunities they may not have considered before,” said Valerie Martin, vice provost and dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at Susquehanna. “We are happy to formalize this affiliation that has resulted in professional success for our graduates who have gone on to complete the program.”
To be eligible for assured admission, Susquehanna students must complete 60 credits of coursework in a science major at Susquehanna while maintaining a cumulative 3.25 GPA.
Students may apply for provisional acceptance to the Penn State Smeal MOL program beginning in the fall semester of their junior year at Susquehanna. Final admission is contingent upon conferral of their baccalaureate degree from Susquehanna.
The accelerated master’s program is designed to provide students with both functional expertise and a broad business perspective to propel their professional careers. MOL curriculum focuses on business fundamentals with coursework in areas such as accounting, economics and statistical analysis. Functional courses build competencies in specific areas of business, including finance, marketing and supply chain management, with a focus on communication and team process skills.
— MARCIA MOORE