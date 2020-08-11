Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, on Tuesday, chose California U.S. Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate in the 2020 general election — a selection that was called historic, and a strong pick by political professors at Valley universities.
"Harris is a good choice as vice president," said Courtney Burns, assistant professor, political science department, Bucknell University. "Biden has made some questionable statements recently in terms of race and diversity, and I think choosing Harris helps appease those who may be worried about that. She is also smart and a strong leader, with a substantial career in California state politics and the Senate."
Burns did wonder how much either Biden or Harris will appeal to the progressive part of the party.
"Harris has been questioned about not going far enough in seeking criminal justice reform in California and waffled on health care in the presidential primaries," Burns said. "However, I think that for the Democrats, Biden and Harris is a smart ticket for appealing to many middle-ground voters."
Nichola Gutgold, a Penn State professor who specializes in women in politics said, "It is a good selection. She is a woman who has proven that she can compete on a national stage as a presidential candidate. She is a senator, African American, raised by a single mom, and is a very dynamic communicator.
"She will be a very formidable vice presidential candidate," Gutgold continued. "And I am thrilled that we will have a third woman in the annals of history who has run for vice president."
An historic choice
The choice is historic as the first African American and Indian American woman on a presidential ticket, said Nicholas Clark, associate professor and chair of the Department of Political Science at Susquehanna University. "There is a symbolic importance to her candidacy that could mobilize higher turnout amongst Democratic constituencies."
Penn State Behrend professor of political science Robert Speel agrees with Clark and Burns' assessments, that Harris was the best choice for Biden.
Since she has run a national political campaign, Speel said, she's already undergone some national scrutiny, so it is less likely there will be any surprises in her background compared to some of Biden's other potential choices.
"Harris can be a bridge between the Bernie Sanders/Elizabeth Warren progressive wing of the party and the more centrist part of the party that is focused on winning the election," Speel said. "But her background as a district attorney and attorney general include some cases where some question her sense of justice, which has caused her to be unpopular with some among the progressive left."
"I think what matters most is removing Trump from office because he has been AWOL on our needs," said Democrat Jordi Comas, of Lewisburg, a community and political organizer.
"Any of the top picks would have been fine and I didn't spend a lot of time trying to figure out if the perfect vice president will solve the electoral college question," Comas said. "Seventy-five percent of the vice presidential discussion seemed to be a parlor game of the political intelligentsia."
Harris has baggage as a former prosecutor, he said. "And most Democrats who bought into the law-and-order mindset since the 1994 crime bill are complicit in this.
"She is, however, clearly an effective, powerful speaker and will be an asset to the ticket," Comas said.
As the campaign begins in earnest, Burns said, it is important to begin paying attention to how the media covers Harris. Coverage tends to move to "likability" or "electability" and this is problematic, she said. "Women are quick to be stereotyped when running for office, especially women of color."
Clark agrees that Harris's biggest shortcoming "is actually with the left wing of the Democratic Party who see her as a compromising centrist and are not particularly excited by her policy positions. Will she make the difference for the outcome of the election? Most likely not or, if so, it will be a small one. But she was not picked with that in mind."
Late Tuesday, Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat, said "Senator Kamala Harris will be an excellent Vice President. In the Senate, she’s been a leader on efforts to help working families make ends meet and reform policing in America. As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, she’s held the Trump Administration accountable. I know she will fight for Pennsylvania families and jobs as vice president."
Casey's and Harris's colleague in the Senate, Pat Toomey, a Republican, when asked to react to Harris' selection, spoke highly of current Vice President Mike Pence.
“Vice President Pence is a thoughtful and hardworking public servant," Toomey said. "When you look at the policy objectives and records of President Trump and Vice President Pence against those of Vice President Biden and Senator Harris, the choice is clear. I look forward to continuing to work with President Trump and Vice President Pence.”
U.S. House Rep. Fred Keller, 12th congressional district, of Kreamer, a Republicans, did not respond to requests for a comment.