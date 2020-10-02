Northumberland and Snyder counties await delivery of general election ballots and delivery to Montour County occurred just on Tuesday, according to respective county elections officials.
Pennsylvania election law requires counties to provide mail-in ballots to voters who request them in person. That effectively allows someone to vote early as such ballots are to be available Sept. 14 through Oct. 27.
A court battle launched by the Democrats to keep the Green Party off this year’s presidential election ballot carried past the planned start date. A high court ruling in favor of the Democrats came Sept. 17, and Gov. Tom Wolf certified the ballot that day.
The ruling caused a delay for counties to have third-party vendors to print the ballots.
“They’re still at the printer,” Stacey Guyer, voter registration administrator, Snyder County, said Wednesday. “We’re just waiting for them to show up.”
Guyer said the elections staff hoped to receive the ballots this week. If so, they plan to work through the weekend to have the mail-in ballots sent to voters who requested one. There’s a drop-off window at the Snyder County Courthouse, 9 W. Market St., Middleburg. Voters can ring a doorbell, lift a window and drop in the ballot. They don’t have to go inside the building.
“We’re anxiously awaiting them, too. It’s like we’re stuck. We can’t do anything,” Guyer said.
Caleb Shaffer, assistant director of elections in Northumberland County, said he expected ballots to be delivered today. Greg Katherman, elections director in Union County, said his office can print ballots when requested in person.
Holly Brandon, director of elections in Montour County, said her office received ballots Tuesday. Her staff will work to mail out about 2,500.
The staff must focus on processing ballot mailings, Brandon said. Next week, she said they’d be better prepared to handle in-person requests.