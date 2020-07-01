Despite some aerial fireworks display cancellations due to COVID-19, Valley residents will have some opportunities to see fireworks this weekend.
For the first time in 15 years, the city of Sunbury decided not to hold its July 4 celebration while Shamokin city leaders reversed their decision to cancel and will top off its festivities with three small fireworks displays Saturday night.
Instead of shooting professional-grade eight-inch shells from the culm bank in Shamokin that can be viewed miles away as they have in years past, the city has hired a firm that will shoot shells ranging from 3- to 5-inch in three separate locations.
"It will be ground-based. It won't be as spectacular but it will be nice," City Council member Jennifer Seidel said.
The fireworks show will begin at 9:45 p.m. in the municipal parking lot off Market Street, followed by another show in the post office parking lot at 10 p.m. and a third and final display in the lot behind Claude Kehler Park at 10:15 p.m.
The areas will be marked off and manned by fire police and volunteers to keep spectators from getting too close, Seidel said.
The city is closing Arch Street from the park to Market Street and Independence Street from Market to Rock Street and suspending the open container ordinance from 7 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Businesses along Arch and Independence will be allowed to put extra seating out in the streets to accommodate patrons and firework display spectators, Seidel said.
Middlecreek Valley Antique Association in Selinsgrove will start the celebrations early with a fireworks display beginning at 9:30 p.m. Friday at its showgrounds at 500 Old Colony Rd. The Trackside food stand will be open, with a limited menu. Donations are being requested.
If you can't get to a community- or organization-sponsored fireworks show, chances are there will be one in your neighborhood.
"More people are buying consumer-grade fireworks. I'm seeing a lot of new people because the bigger displays are not happening and they've been cooped up inside and not allowed to do anything," said Brian Whitenight, owner of Whitenight's Fireworks in Danville.
Whitenight, who is also certified to set off professional fireworks and will oversee Saturday's show in Berwick, stresses safety to all his customers when they browse his shop that has inventory ranging from under a $1 to $239.
"They're legal in Pennsylvania and the quality and performance has gotten a lot better," he said. "I tell people to play by the rules or they will be the reason the law will get changed."
The state law requires fireworks not to be set off less than 150 feet from an occupied structure.