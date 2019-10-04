The moratorium on new sewer hookups in eastern Snyder County is hindering developer Robert Grayston's efforts to attract new business.
"How am I supposed to market (property) when they can't connect to the sewer. It's an instant 'no-go'" said Grayston who is set to seek sewer permits on a property along Routes 11-15 across from Sheetz in Monroe Township where he hopes to attract business such as Wawa, Olive Garden or Red Lobster.
He said the moratorium enacted by Eastern Snyder County Regional Authority (ESCRA) on new connections to the Isle of Que wastewater plant will impede his chances of attracting any new business.
"I've been clearing trees and will be adding a gas line. The next step is sewer," Grayston said. "We do not need this negativity."
On Thursday, county Commissioners Joe Kantz, Peggy Chamberlain Roup and Lee Knepp sent a letter urging ESCRA solicitor Ken Potter and the four attorneys for Selinsgrove and Shamokin Dam boroughs and Penn and Monroe townships to settle their differences and lift the moratorium or risk jeopardizing "future development within the county."
Calls to Potter and ESCRA board chairman Michael Dunigan haven't been returned this week.
The ESCRA board enacted the ban on new connections to the wastewater system amid negotiations with the four municipalities regarding the authority's plan to seek a low-interest loan for a $10 million upgrade to the Isle of Que plant.
ESCRA is asking each of the municipality members to support the loan but Selinsgrove is taking the opportunity to update lapsed service agreements. Selinsgrove attorney Bob Cravitz said the borough would like to revise the service agreement to change the fees based on flow and not content, an issue that was in dispute and led to a seven-year disagreement between the borough and authority that ended in court before the two sides came to an agreement in 2017.
The authority board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. at the plant.