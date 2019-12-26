SHAMOKIN DAM — The former Phillips Motel may soon be on the market again.
Valley developer Robert Grayston purchased the 3-acre property at 2943 N. Susquehanna Trail last fall for $750,000.
In the months since then, he's done landscaping, cleaned and emptied the buildings.
Since there are deed restrictions on the property, Grayston had to hire an attorney to work with the court to remove several deed restrictions.
"There are multiple parcels and deed restrictions," said Shamokin Dam Manager Ed Hovenstine. The existing deed bars alcohol sales on one parcel and heavy manufacturing on another, he said.
Grayston said he expects the restrictions to be lifted in about three weeks.
"We should have an answer soon. Until then I can't market it," he said.
The Philips Motel was in business for 52 years before closing in 2015.