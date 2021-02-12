SUNBURY — New Northumberland County Veteran’s Affairs director Jeff Wojciechowski on his first day in November had no answers for a Mount Carmel veteran who called looking for transportation to the VA hospital in Lebanon.
Wojciechowski said his inability to provide an affordable solution did not sit well with him — "I thought it was a bad answer" — and the director made it a goal to never have to provide that answer again.
On Friday, Wojciechowski joined county commissioners and veterans from around the county at the administration center to announce that all 6,500 veterans and their spouses/caretakers will now have free transportation for medical appointments or other needs through rabbittransit for the next year. The $5,500 program will be paid through community donations, local grants and county funds with a goal of extending the program indefinitely if community organizations step up to donate.
"When I started, I said these are the people I want to take care of," said Wojciechowski.
So far, the Mount Carmel VFW, Mount Carmel Knights of Columbus, Sunbury American Legion and Milton VFW have donated monetarily to the transportation program. The county is also seeking a grant through the Pennsylvania Veterans Trust Fund.
Rabbittransit, with an office in Elysburg, offers a ride-sharing program in Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland and Columbia counties, as well as fixed ride services in York and Adams counties. Ride-sharing is when a service runs consolidated trips between their clients’ origins and their destinations that are not typically serviced by fixed-route bus systems. Customers must call in advance to set up a ride and should expect stops. These services typically pick up multiple clients along the way to a destination.
Dana Moser, manager of rabbittransit in Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties, and Michelle Ocker-Holman, manager of Union and Snyder counties, said the company's mission is to assist with improving the community's quality of life through mobility services. The partnership is part of rabbittransit's continuing efforts to provide safe and reliable mobility options to vulnerable populations within the counties they serve, they said.
This service will be available to veterans seeking medical care at the VA Hospitals in Wilkes-Barre and Lebanon, as well in local community-based outreach clinics in Bloomsburg, Pottsville and Williamsport, they said.
To receive service, veterans need to complete a one-page application, which can be found on www.rabbittransit.org, and provide proof of veteran status, such as DD214 or driver's license with VA validation. Reservations must be made by noon the business day before the appointment.
"Thanks to our grantors and the many donors, and now Northumberland County, we have been able to offer over 20,000 life-changing medical trips to veterans in several of the counties we serve," said Moser. "We invite community members to get involved in this very important program by visiting www.39-ride.org."
All vehicles are ADA accessible. Escorts are permitted when scheduled at time of reservation.
Incoming Mount Carmel VFW Commander Mike Adams, who served in the U.S. Navy during Desert Shield and Desert Storm, said the program is a "great start" that needs to be built up.
"We need to try to get more organizations involved," Adams said. "Our veterans help everyone in the community. If it's not for veterans we wouldn't be here. Our freedom is dependent on the veterans we have and we need to take care of them."
Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said he "appreciates all the veterans do for us."
Commissioner Joe Klebon said veterans are the "salt of the earth.
"You answered the call when the country needed you," he said. "We will do whatever we can to help veterans."
Wojciechowski also extended thanks to Linda Kapushinski from Texas Roadhouse for the donated gift cards she gave to the office for the Veterans.
"Her donation, kindness, and support opened a lot of doors that I couldn’t have done without her. She was very important in making this project get off the ground."