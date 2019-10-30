Director named for partnership between hospitals, YMCA and Miller Center

LEWISBURG — Ryan McNally has been named director of a partnership between Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger, the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, and the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA.
In the role of director of the Miller Center Joint Venture, McNally serves as the primary on-site leader. He will be accountable for all aspects of the YMCA at the Miller Center, powered by Evangelical and Geisinger. Areas of oversight include facilities, leadership, strategic and overall planning, customer and vendor communications, and new business development.
McNally has been part of the Evangelical family of employees since May 2016 first serving as a Community Health and Wellness Instructor and Fitness Center Attendant, then advancing in August 2016 to the role of Community Health and Wellness Educator and Wellness at Work Coordinator. In addition, he has served as a personal trainer at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness since July 2017.
McNally is a 2019 graduate of Leadership Susquehanna Valley (LSV), a member of the programs committee of LSV, a committee member of Evangelical Community Hospital’s Enhancing the Evangelical Experience campaign focused on employee giving, and a member of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Young Professionals Executive Committee.
— THE DAILY ITEM