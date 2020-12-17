SUMMIT Early Learning Family and Community Engagement Director Carol Budd, was attending a funeral when she learned she won the 2019 ATHENA Award.
Several attempts to bestow the award were made and Budd, of Mifflinburg, was only able to attend a Zoom meeting — a ruse since she had no idea she was receiving it — while attending the funeral of her sister's mother-in-law.
The meeting was taped and shown during Thursday night's pre-recorded online 99th Chamber annual meeting and award ceremony.
A visibly surprised Budd accepted the accolade given for her support of women in the workplace and community service on a Zoom meeting attended by co-workers, family members and ATHENA committee Chairman Eric Rowe.
"If people knew where I came from ... This is why I know women can be leaders and can change," she said. "I've seen many people grow. It makes all the work worth it."
Budd began working at SUMMIT in 1977 as a parent coordinator and was behind the launch of Early Start programs in the region in 1990. Today, the agency has a $15 million budget, operates 22 sites in five counties and serves 1,600 children.
Over the years she has started several initiatives, including the Head Start scholarship that has given out $51,000 to 102 former Head Start attendees; a child abuse and neglect prevention program and Angel Tree, which collects gifts for needy children.
One of the women she mentored over the years is Deb Witmer, who began working at SUMMIT in 1985.
"Working with Carol Budd has been one of the best experiences I have ever had. She is courageous, wise, strong, knowledgeable, empathetic, giving and kind to all around her. She has mentored me for 35 years," said Witmer. "I have learned so much about how to treat people and how to just be myself when working with the families we serve. She has always encouraged me to try new things and step out to be the best I can be."
Sue Snyder worked with Budd for 36 years and "saw the impact she had on the lives of the women, mostly mothers of enrolled children. She saw first-hand the suffering of many of these women and her goal was to help them improve their lives."
Budd will be retiring in the next year and said she's looking for volunteer opportunities.
The event also included the following award recipients:
Service First Federal Credit Union with the Business of the Year.
Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area with the Small Business of the Year.
Judy Karr of Nottingham Village with the Dan Foss Heritage Award.
Bill Robinson and family of Kreamer Feed with the Karen Hackman Star of Excellence Award.
Catherine Kram of the Coup Agency with the Young Professional of the Year.