Three candidates seeking appointment to a vacant Midd-West School Board seat will be interviewed by the eight directors during a public meeting Tuesday at Middleburg Elementary School.
The three applicants — Anne Kindig, Ken Roadcap and Stephanie Bowersox — are looking to complete the four-year term of veteran board director Ronald Hoffman, who passed away on June 11 following a cancer battle just months after he was reelected.
Bowersox won the Democratic nomination in a write-in campaign during the May primary for five seats that expire at the end of the year.
She, along with Kindig and Roadcap, will appear before the eight school board directors separately and answer a list of questions at Tuesday's meeting that begins at 7:30 p.m., said Abate.
At the end of the interview process, the directors will deliberate in public and appoint a new member, he said. In the event they are unable to reach a consensus, the issue will be passed to the Snyder County Court for a decision.
Director Christopher Nesbit understands the process very well, having been one of three candidates who applied in 2014 to serve the unexpired term of Scott Norman.
It took the then-board four votes during two meetings to reach a decision and appoint Nesbit, who has since been reelected twice.
"It's a good opportunity for the sitting board to get to know the candidates," he said of the interview process. "It gives them a chance to see who is the best qualified and would be the best fit."
Nesbit said it will also help that some of the board directors, including Abate and Shawn Sassaman who are both seeking reelection this fall, have been involved in appointing a new member.
Director Ronald Wilson, who lost a bid to secure a nomination in the May primary and a chance to keep his seat, was on the board in 2014 and will be involved in filling Hoffman's seat. Other board members who will take part in the interview and decision are Wyona Lauver and David Pinci and outgoing directors Thomas Rubillo and Tony McKnight.
Following the appointment vote, the board will hold a regular meeting.