SELINSGROVE — The 7th Annual Selinsgrove Disc Golf Classic raised $2,140 for Allied Services Foundation on Saturday.
Disc golfers from Selinsgrove, Lewisburg, Hughesville, State College, Carlisle and even the Pittsburgh area converged on the Selinsgrove Area School District campus for the event. At 10 a.m., a bring-your-own-partner doubles round took place. Twenty-one teams ranging from local pros to novice players braved the wind and near-freezing temperatures.
After a short lunch break, 21 players stuck around for a singles round, according to Bryan Mohr, who has run the event since its inception.
"In the seven years, we have helped raise $16,063.02 to benefit Allied Services Foundation," Mohr said.
— JOE SYLVESTER