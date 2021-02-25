SELINSGROVE — Central Susquehanna Regional 911 System dispatcher Anastasia Kitchens joined the agency two years ago because she wanted to help people.
The job she and colleagues Ryan Bastian and Bradley Rheam did on Nov. 19 responding to an emergency call made a man who, along with another man and two pets, was trapped in a burning multi-family home in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, earned them letters of commendation from 911 System Executive Director Briggon Bobb.
"The team maintained vital contact with those entrapped inside throughout the incident, keeping them calm as they guided them out of a second-floor window onto the roof of the home where they were subsequently rescued by passersby and emergency responders," Bobb said.
Kitchens knew she was dealing with something different when she took the call from the distraught man inside the burning home.
"He was kind of freaking out," she said, describing how she asked the caller to look out his second-floor window to see if there was an escape route, a ladder or bushes they could jump into. "I kept trying to give him options."
The two men were able to climb out the window and onto a second-story roof with two pets but the fire escape was ablaze and couldn't be used. Before firefighters arrived, a passerby retrieved a ladder and led the men to safety, Kitchens said.
Still on the phone with the dispatcher, the man described how he was going to go to the back of the home and remove a propane tank.
"Let's not," Kitchens recalled telling him.
Throughout the call, Bobb was in the room listening to his staff handle the emergency.
"They are trained in crisis intervention, but you can't train for off-the-wall stuff. That's why I gave commendations," he said. "It's important to reward exceptional work."
The rescued men could not be reached for comment.
Kitchens and Bastian said they never learned their names and after the call continued to work responding to other emergencies.
"At the end of the day, it does make me feel good," said Bastian, a Milton resident who has worked as a 911 dispatcher for seven years. "No call is the same. Every day is different."
The mother of a six-year-old, Kitchens, of Middleburg, was four months pregnant with her second child when she handled the fire emergency call last fall.
She was relieved to learn from a newspaper article about the fire that the men escaped unharmed.
"We take calls from strangers and usually never know the outcome," Kitchens said.