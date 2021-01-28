District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg is running for judge in the 17th Judicial District of the Court of Common Pleas covering Snyder and Union counties.
She has served as district judge in Middleburg since 2012 and has been a practicing attorney for 17 years and a member of the New Berlin law office of Yount & Hackenberg.
"For the past nine years I have always tried to provide fair and impartial outcomes in my court and my record validates that," she said. "I believe my experience truly positions me as the best candidate."
Hackenberg is running for the 10-year seat held by Judge Michael T. Hudock, who will retire at the end of this year after serving one term. Snyder County Assistant District Attorney Brian Kerstetter has also announced plans to run for the seat.
She is a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School and Widener University School of Law. While in her last year of law school, Hackenberg served as student bar president and was the recipient of the Dean Anthony J. Santoro Outstanding Service Award.
A former law clerk for the late Northumberland County Judge William H. Wiest, she previously served Union and Snyder counties in several capacities, including as a former guardian ad litem for Union County Children & Youth Services, former chairperson of Board of View for land disputes in Union County Court of Common Pleas and former solicitor of Beaver Township and Middleburg borough.
She also is an adjunct instructor in legal studies at Susquehanna University.
Hackenberg and her husband, Jeremy Norman, have two daughters.