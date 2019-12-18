After speaking about the dangers of vaping electronic cigarettes at the Snyder County Coalition for Kids conference at Degenstein Center Wednesday, Dr. Perry Meadows met with five Midd-West Middle School students who had several questions.
"Which is worse, smoking or vaping?" asked seventh-grade student Lashauna Mosley.
Meadows, the medical director at Geisinger Health Plan, said both cigarettes and e-cigarettes, which are used to deliver nicotine, THC or flavoring, are harmful and should not be used.
However, the danger of using vaping devices is the uncertainty about what products are in them and the long-term effect they have on health, he said.
Nearly 2,300 people in the U.S. have suffered a lung injury as a result of using vaping devices and 47 deaths have been reported, said Meadows.
Most of the injuries have been linked with the use of e-cigarettes containing Vitamin E acetate, which Meadows described as inhaling oil that lines the lungs like "sticky honey. You're going to have some problems breathing."
As e-cigarettes become more prevalent, according to the Centers for Disease Control its use among youth rose from 3.6 million in 2018 to 5.4 million this year, the danger is heightened.
Meadows provided startling statistics from a study released this week that was conducted on 32,000 people during a three-year period. At the beginning of the study, none had any lung problems and at the end, 30 percent of the people that used e-cigarettes had developed a lung disease. The chance of developing lung disease among users of both cigarettes and vaping devices skyrocketed to 300 percent, he said.
"It's a significant health concern," Meadows said.
Midd-West High School Vice Principal Jeremy Brown said it's a problem among youth everywhere, including in the western Snyder County school district.
"We've confiscated about 10" vaping devices. "We never find cigarettes anymore," said Brown, who takes photos of the devices he seizes and posts them on the district website as an educational tool.
Meadows said the devices come in varying shapes and sizes and can be easily hidden in smartwatches and hoodies.
To get the word out about the danger of e-cigarettes, Midd-West Middle School guidance counselor Meghan Andrews brought Mosley and four classmates, Abigail Benner, Tyshawn Antunez, Nash Grove and Jasmine Williams to the conference to hear Meadows speak and take the information back to their peers.
The students said they are well aware of many youths who vape e-cigarettes.
"They think it's cool," said Antunez.
Williams said some have described it helping to diminish their depression.
Meadows said the use of nicotine has a harmful effect on the brain as opioids and should not be ingested at all.
For people who choose to ignore the information and use vaping devices, he encourages them to avoid THC products, buy them from reputable dealers and never modify them. Meadows also advises that the lung injuries associated with vaping have included flu-like symptoms and recommends seeking treatment if they develop.
Other speakers at the eighth annual Coalition for Kids conference were Bucknell professor and author Judy Grisel on the neuroscience of addiction; James Dill, president and CEO of IT&I Solutions on teens and technology and Robert Smulktis, director of Drug Diversion at the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General. About 175 people attended the event.