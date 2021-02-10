Getting most Americans vaccinated for COVID-19 is necessary to end the pandemic but a recent survey shows that about 1 in 3 will probably not get the vaccine.
"It will take enough of us to get vaccinated to get this under control," said Dr. Stanley Martin, director of Geisinger's Division of Infectious Diseases.
A poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about 32 percent of Americans won't or may not get the vaccine, with many expressing doubts about its safety or effectiveness.
Martin, who has received the vaccination, stresses it is effective and safe.
However, for those who do receive the vaccine, it will not change the way they live during the current pandemic. Since so many Americans have not been immunized, the wearing of masks in public, social distancing and frequent handwashing is still required of all, including those who have received the COVID-19 shot, he said.
"Unfortunately we're still in the midst of a pandemic," said Martin.
And based on the recent survey that more than 30 percent of Americans will not or may not get vaccinated against the virus, the country could remain in a health crisis for quite a bit longer.
So far, nearly 33 million Americans, or about 10 percent of the population, have received at least one dose, and 9.8 million have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Patricia Horvath, 81, of San Diego, had been looking forward to getting the vaccine for months in the hopes that she could resume life as normal, including hugging grandkids and traveling with friends.
After getting the shot she's discovered it's not that simple.
"It's a two-sided coin," Horvath said. "Of course I'm happy to get it. I feel more comfortable now. But at the same time, there's still a lot of uncertainty."
Uncertainty about whether she can get asymptomatic infections and pass them on to others. Uncertainty about how well the vaccines will work against new variants. Uncertainty about how long the inoculation will last.
So for the time being, she said, she's not changing a lot. Still wearing a mask when she goes out. Still washing her hands regularly and keeping her distance around other people.
"I'm not going to let down my defenses much," Horvath said.
Tribune News Service and The Associated Press contributed to this article.