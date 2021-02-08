Doctors: Pandemic affecting sleep

Pandemic-weary Americans are losing sleep due to COVID-19, health experts say.
Dr. Michael Marino, medical director for sleep medicine at Geisinger Medical Center, has been seeing more patients in the past year and attributes some of the escalations in sleep disorders to "the isolation of lockdown and social distancing. People's livelihoods are affected by the pandemic and they are going through a very stressful time."
Dr. Edward Dempsey said more people are seeking help at the Family Practice Center's sleep center in Selinsgrove where he serves as the medical director.
"The pandemic has affected a lot of things" and added stress is keeping people awake at night, he said.
Patients who already had insomnia before the pandemic developed a "significant increase" in sleep-related issues since the onset of the health crisis, including sleep apnea, a serious disorder that causes breathing to stop and start, said Dempsey who estimates between five and 10 percent of Americans have the disorder.
Sleep disturbance is also beleaguering many who have battled COVID-19 and report experiencing trouble with falling asleep, brain fog and muscle aches, said Marino.
A Mount Sinai study revealed an estimated 10 percent of people stricken by the coronavirus developed sleep problems but the duration of those problems is unknown, he said.
Other causes of sleep disturbance is overuse of technology and devices, particularly close to bedtime which "keeps our mind going and can give us trouble," Dempsey said. "People who are working from home at all hours need to mentally unplug before bed."
Insufficient sleep could have serious long-term effects on health, Marino said, ranging from cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, depression, anxiety and accelerated aging.
About one-third of Americans experience insomnia at one point in their lives and Marino said some of the ways to address it is to try and keep the same bedtime pattern every day, get exercise more than four hours before bedtime, maintain a healthy diet and don't eat two hours or less before going to bed.
The actual hours a person sleeps depends on the individual.
"Eight hours don't apply to all," Marino said.
Sleep aids, such as melatonin supplements, can help but only for a little while, the health experts say.
Sales of melatonin supplements soared last year with Americans spending $825,559,397 on the sleep aid, a 42.6 percent increase from 2019, according to Nielsen data.
The use of melatonin is beneficial for helping train a person's circadian rhythm, the natural, internal process that regulates the sleep-wake cycle, Marino said.
"It is not appropriate for long-term use," he argues, adding that its benefits will fade after prolonged use.
Dempsey said melatonin is helpful for people working various shifts and travelers crossing time zones to reset their body clock.
He recommends a person seek professional help when they experiencing sleep disturbances for three to four weeks or they don't feel rested during the day.
Dempsey said it's important for "quality of life" to get a good night's sleep.
"Sleep is one-third of our lives and it helps to restore chemical and neurological functions in the brain," he said.