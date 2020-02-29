MILTON — Tanner Walter felt tightness in his chest and knew right away the sensation wasn’t normal.
“It caught me off-guard because I ran in states two weeks before,” Walter, 18, a senior at Milton High School, said of what he felt on a run last spring after placing fifth in the 3,200-meter race at the state track and field meet.
Walter, also a standout cross-country runner, felt that sensation this past fall, too, and doesn’t want to be caught off-guard again. He and his 16-year-old sister, Leah, also a runner, were among an estimated 140 students and student-athletes who registered for free heart screenings Saturday at the Milton Middle School.
The Alyssa Dressler Foundation hosted the second annual event. The Foundation’s mission is to promote awareness of Sudden Cardiac Arrest, which claimed the life of its namesake.
Dressler was a freshman Selinsgrove Area High School student and a champion horse rider. She hadn’t shown any signs of heart failure. While making lunch for her two brothers on July 14, 2015, her aunt, Julie Ranck, said Dressler collapsed and died from an undiagnosed heart issue called cardiomyopathy. Dressler only recently turned 14 years old.
“We want to prevent anyone from having to go through this. It’s heart-wrenching every day,” Tammie Gallo, Dressler’s grandmother, said while volunteering at Saturday’s event. “We can’t help Alyssa. We can help another family from going through this.”
The Alyssa Dressler Foundation hosted its inaugural screening event last year at Selinsgrove Area. It would have been Dressler’s senior year.
About 60 volunteers including 20 health professionals from Evangelical and Geisinger hospitals, including heart specialists, operate the event.
Screenings are open to any Central Pennsylvania resident from 12 to 19 years old. Students register online, arrive at the site and begin with a check of their vitals like blood pressure, height and weight measurements.
They sit with medical professionals who review their health history and are then taken for private electrocardiogram tests, or EKG. From there, they’re screened for heart murmurs and while the results are pending, receive training in CPR and the use of AEDs, AED, or automated external defibrillators.
Students flagged for potential issues receive echocardiograms and may be referred to heart specialists.
Ranck said at last year’s screenings, 28 students received echocardiograms.
“Eight of them were found to have issues that needed to be checked further. There were significant finds,” Ranck said, adding that one additional student with abnormally high blood sugar ultimately was found to have a thyroid condition.
“Teens involved in sports have a lower risk of sudden cardiac deaths. When that does occur, it’s shocking,” said Dr. David Connuck, pediatric cardiologist at Geisinger. “We want to make sure they’re heart-healthy. It’s basically prevention as opposed to treating after the fact.”
On Saturday about halfway through the six-hour event, 11 students received or were waiting to undergo an echocardiogram. Tanner Walter, the Milton High athlete, was among them.
Jill Walter, his mother, said her son was born with PVC, premature ventricular contractions. It’s a not uncommon condition where extra beats throw off a heart’s rhythm, according to www.mayoclinic.org, which adds PVC shouldn’t be a concern for healthy persons.
“They said everything looks good but they want to follow up,” Walter said of the referral he received.
“Just to make sure when he’s active, his heart is OK,” said Jill Walter.
That’s the hope of the screenings, to catch something that may otherwise go unnoticed before a medical emergency occurs.
The Alyssa Dressler Foundation plans to host another free screening event next year at a different location in the region. To learn more about the Foundation or to contact its organizers, visit www.alyssadressler.org or email info@alyssadressler.org.