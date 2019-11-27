MIDDLEBURG — A 35-year-old North Carolina man will serve 18 months to 10 years in state prison for a road rage incident on Route 15 near Selinsgrove in August 2018.
Christopher J. Horton was sentenced Tuesday by Snyder County Judge Michael H. Sholley following his conviction on carrying a firearm without a license, a felony; terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
Horton was arrested after he pointed a handgun with a laser attached below the barrel at another car carrying five young men.
Police were able to trace the license plate number to Horton.
District Attorney Michael Piecuch said Horton's "actions could have turned deadly. The jury's verdict and the judge's sentence send an important message. The right to bear arms will be respected but abusing that right to threaten others won't be tolerated."