The driver of a tractor-trailer who killed a Selinsgrove man last summer in a horrific crash on Routes 11-15 said there is no basis for punitive damages being sought in a civil lawsuit.
The attorney for Maryland truck driver Charles A. Bussard and his employer, Seven-D Wholesale, said the claims raised in Patricia Wendt's wrongful death lawsuit filed in U.S. Middle District Court are not supported by facts.
Wendt is suing for punitive damages in excess of $50,000 as well as for funeral expenses, medical expenses, and loss of earning capacity, in the July 9 death of her husband, John, 66.
He was killed when Bussard slammed his large rig into the back of Wendt's Subaru that was stopped in front of another tractor-trailer at a traffic light in the southbound lane of Routes 11-15 near Baldwin Boulevard in Shamokin Dam. The impact caused Wendt's vehicle to get crushed under the other truck.
At the scene Bussard, who was traveling 37 miles per hour, said he may have fallen asleep at the wheel, court records said.
Bussard pleaded guilty to summary offenses, including careless driving resulting in unintentional death which carried a mandatory $500 fine.
John Farrell, the Philadelphia attorney representing Bussard and Seven-D Wholesale, responded to the civil suit by saying the claims were insufficient to warrant punitive damages and asked the court to dismiss some of the allegations of negligence as inappropriate.
"Merely asserting that a defendant acted recklessly without any factual support is equally insufficient to support such a claim," the motion to dismiss parts of the suit said, adding that the lawsuit included "buzz words" such as gross negligence and malicious conduct to support its claim for punitive damages.
Farrell adds that the claims for punitive damages in the lawsuit "amount to nothing more than a garden-variety motor vehicle accident claim" and should be dismissed.