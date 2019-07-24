HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking for motorists' input on a traffic safety and driving behavior survey.
The annual online Highway Safety Survey will be available at www.PennDOT.gov/Safety through Aug. 12. The brief survey should take about five minutes to complete and all comments are anonymous.
PennDOT will use the feedback from this annual survey to better understand the attitude and actions of the public concerning driving behaviors.
“Safety remains our top priority and we are grateful for the public’s continued engagement in making our roadways safer,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards said. “The results from this annual survey help us gauge participants’ attitudes on highway safety and allow us to adjust our safety activities as we work to reduce crashes and fatalities.”
More than 6,000 people responded to last year’s survey. Nearly 91 percent of respondents said they always wear a seat belt and 88 percent of respondents said they never drive while impaired. When asked how often they use a hands-free option to make or take phone calls while driving, 67 percent of respondents say they either always use hands-free devices or never make or take phone calls while driving.
For more information on our highway safety efforts, visit www.PennDOT.gov/Safety.
— MARCIA MOORE