SELINSGROVE — The lines are shorter at the Department of Motor Vehicles site in Selinsgrove but safety measures remain in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dale Henry, of Northumberland, had a brief wait on Tuesday to renew his license.
"Every other time I've been here it was a packed line. I wasn't waiting in line. I'm an impatient person," Henry said of visiting the DMV center several times in the past month and finding long lines.
It was a far cry from a month ago. When Snyder County was part of the first round of counties to go green in early May, people were waiting up to 8 hours in line for service at the Selinsgrove facility, one of just three opened in the first wave of reopening.
For Coyla Bartholomew, 16, of Danville, a visit to the DMV on Tuesday for a driving test meant wearing a mask while the instructor remained outside the vehicle.
"I know it's different," she said of the experience compared to friends that took the test before the pandemic.
The Bartholomews decided to wait until this week to visit the DMV after seeing reports of long lines when the Selinsgrove site was one of the first in the state to open. "I'm not going to waste a whole day in line," said Tina Bartholomew. Her daughter used the past few weeks to practice driving before making an appointment.
Customers who need to take a skills test are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.dmv.pa.gov or by contacting a vehicle services call center at 717-412-5300.
The tests have been modified to lessen potential exposure to the coronavirus, including keeping the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation staff outside the vehicle during the entire skills exam.
Examiners will be required to wear masks, gloves and eye protection during the test and any equipment used will be disinfected.
Inside the DMV centers, visitors should still expect longer waits as they are screened before entering as they wear masks and practice social distancing, PennDOT spokesman Diego Sandino said.